Zelensky Instructs FM To Establish Contacts With New Syrian Government

“I have instructed our Ministry of Foreign Affairs to work more actively to establish all necessary contacts with representatives of the people of Syria and to correct Assad's mistakes regarding Ukraine and the whole of Europe,” Zelensky said.

He also added that Ukraine would support Syria's food security.

“This is our moral advantage - Ukraine helps many countries to ensure normalcy of life, in particular through food security. We need this region, like any other region of the world, to be stable and peaceful,” the President said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 8, the head of the National Coalition for the Syrian Revolution and opposition forces, Hadi al-Bahra, announced the fall of the regime of Bashar al-Assa , who had ruled Syria for 24 years.

Assad fled the country. The media reported that Assad and his family were in Moscow , where he was granted asylum.

On December 21, 31 Ukrainian citizens and three Syrian citizens, relatives of Ukrainian citizens, were evacuated from Syria via Lebanon as a result of a successful operation by the DIU and the MFA.