Switzerland Joins EU's 15Th Sanctions Package Against Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, December 23, Switzerland decided to align itself with the European Union's 15th sanctions package against Russia and restrictive measures against Belarus.

This was announced on the Swiss government's official website , as reported by Ukrinform.

The decision will take effect on December 24.

The sanctions target 54 individuals, including members of the military, senior executives in companies in the sector, and individuals responsible for the deportation of children or the dissemination of propaganda and disinformation. These individuals are now subject to a ban on entering and transiting Switzerland.

Also, 30 companies and organizations have been sanctioned, which are largely Russian defense contractors and shipping companies that transport Russian crude oil and petroleum products.

In addition, 52 ships have been banned from providing comprehensive services. These are mainly tankers that are part of Russia's shadow fleet and are circumventing the price cap on Russian crude oil and petroleum products or transporting military goods for Russia or stolen grain from Ukraine.

Switzerland also adopted EU sanctions against 26 individuals and two organizations from Belarus.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the EU approved its 15th sanctions package against Russia on December 16 in response to its armed aggression against Ukraine.