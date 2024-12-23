Next Year, Mod Will Allocate UAH 2.1B For Food For Military In Hospitals
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Next year, the Ministry of Defense will allocate UAH 2.1 billion for improved nutrition for soldiers recovering in civilian medical facilities.
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“Responsibility for organizing meals during treatment and rehabilitation is assigned to medical institutions. A unified payment system is also being introduced for all healthcare institutions, which will ensure transparency, simplified document flow and fast financing. Payment for services will be made on the basis of submitted reports, which will greatly facilitate the work of medical institutions,” Umerov informed.
He noted that these changes are envisaged by a resolution developed by the Ministry of Defense and supported by the Cabinet of Ministers.
According to him,“the goal of the reform is to ensure a single high standard of nutrition for every wounded serviceman, regardless of the place of his treatment or rehabilitation.”
Umerov thanked the government for supporting this initiative.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the government has changed the procedure for providing improved nutrition to servicemen during treatment by introducing a single cost for all medical institutions to pay for improved nutrition, and simplified the mechanisms for reporting on the provision of food to the military.
