First High-Level Qatari Delegation Arrives In Damascus After 13-Year Rift With Previous Regime
12/23/2024 2:03:34 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The first high-level Qatari delegation, led by HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, arrived Monday in Damascus, after a roughly 13-year estrangement with the previous Regime due to its brutal attempts to suppress the revolution of the Syrian people in their inspiring struggle for justice, freedom, development, and prosperity.
This visit reaffirms the strong and close fraternal ties between the State of Qatar and the Syrian Arab Republic. It underscores Qatar's keenness to continue supporting and assisting the Syrian people to advance Syria, and maintain its sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity.
