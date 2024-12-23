National Table Tennis Tournament Wraps Up In Sumgayit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

National Table among ten-year-old players has been held in Sumqayit, Azernews reports.

The competition took place at the“Karabakh NN” club, where young from Baku, Sumgayit, Salyan, Shirvan, Sheki, and Shabran showcased their skills.

The tournament, which featured nearly 100 table tennis players, was of a personal nature.

As a result of intense and exciting matches, the winners were determined in the boys' category: Aliakbar Mirzaliyev took 1st place, Jafar Almadehli secured 2nd place, while Saleh Humbatov and Jamal Karim finished in 3rd place.

In the girls' competition, Mehri Aslanzade won, defeating Naila Nazirova in the final. Mehrin Mirzabalayeva and Zahra Jafarli shared the 3rd place.

The table tennis players were awarded gifts from the federation.

Over the past years, Azerbaijani table tennis players have made significant strides in table tennis.

In 2023, Azerbaijani table tennis player Onur Guluzade captured a silver medal at the 23rd international tournament in memory of Nikolay Nikitin, held in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Also, the national female table tennis players brought home nine medals from the WTT Youth Contender held in Georgia.

Zemfira Mikayilova, Laman Abdulhamidova, Nigar Mahmudova, Khadija Abilzade, Marziyya Nurmatova, Aylin Asgarova, Arzu Aslanova, Aysu Aghayeva, Khadija Eylazova, and Yagmur Mammadli won two silvers and seven bronzes in the tournament.

Azerbaijani table tennis players also earned two medals at the Europe Youth Series tournament in 2024.

The team claimed the silver and bronze medals in the mixed doubles pairs event among U13 and U15 athletes, respectively.