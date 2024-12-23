South Korea's National Assembly Begins Confirmation Hearings For Constitutional Court Justice Nominees

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Dec 23 (IANS) South Korea's National Assembly began a two-day confirmation hearing process on Monday for three nominees to the Constitutional Court, which will deliberate on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial.

The Parliamentary hearings aim to fill vacancies on the nine-member bench, where six justices are currently seated. By law, at least six votes are required to uphold an impeachment motion.

The main Opposition Party (DP) held hearings earlier in the day for Ma Eun-hyuk and Jeong Gye-seon, both recommended by the Opposition, without the participation of lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party (PPP).

During the hearings, both nominees pledged to safeguard constitutional order.

Ma introduced his past activities opposing the military rule and pledged to uphold the constitutional order.

Reflecting on the oppressive campus atmosphere when he entered university in 1981, the 61-year-old said he collaborated with other students, friends and citizens "to contribute in a modest way to the era's task of ending the military dictatorship and restoring democracy."

He also said "a candidate's ideological inclination" does not necessarily play a decisive role in determining the outcome of an impeachment trial.

Jeong said she would "make utmost efforts to chart a path forward for society, protect fundamental rights and uphold constitutional order, if given the chance to serve as a Constitutional Court justice."

A third nominee, Cho Han-chang, recommended by the ruling party, is scheduled to undergo a hearing on Tuesday.

It remains uncertain whether acting President Han Duck-soo would proceed with formal appointments of the three nominees, Yonhap news agency reported.

The PPP has argued that Han lacks Presidential authority to make the appointments and has vowed to file a suit with the Constitutional Court seeking an injunction if he proceeds.

In contrast, the DP has urged Han to expedite the appointments, claiming formalising the nomination approved by the National Assembly is merely a formality.

The DP said it plans to adopt the confirmation hearing reports Tuesday and put them to a plenary vote later this week.