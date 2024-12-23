You Will Teach Me? Anil Vij Orders Haryana Cop's Suspension After Heated Exchange For Not Registering FIR Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Haryana Anil Vij on Monday strongly reprimanded Ambala Cantt SHO and ordered his suspension after a heated argument over not registering an FIR.

The incident took place when minister Anil Vij met the public to hear their grievances.

After one of the families complained to the minister about the not taking action and there had been no follow-up in the matter, the minister repeatedly asked the cop if he had filed the FIR.

However, when the cop, identified as Ambala Cantt SHO Satish Kumar, said that the FIR was not filed, the minister ordered his suspension in full public view.

Kumar tried to explain the reasons for not filing an FIR. However, Anil Vij ordered him to file the FIR and asked who he was to stop the FIR (from filing).

“First file the FIR, we will see what to do next,” said Vij.

The minister also dialled his superior and complained about him, saying,“He doesn't listen to anyone. He troubles people. I am putting him under suspension.”

“You have disobeyed. I told you personally to register the FIR. You cannot refuse. You do this for other parties (involved in the case),” said Vij.

However, the officer quipped that he didn't have anything to do with the other parties, and he had followed what higher authorities told.“What link do I have sir," he asked.

The minister also told the officer that he was not the judge and again asked him to file the FIR.

“You will teach me the law? First file the complaint,” said the minister.

In his defence, the official said that it was a civil case, and he was ready to accept any punishment if he was wrong and had involvement with the opposite party.

"Action will be taken against officials who do not work," said Vij.