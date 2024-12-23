Over 9 die in small plane crash in Brazilian city of Gramado

(MENAFN) On Sunday morning, a small plane crashed in the tourist city of Gramado, located in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, leaving at least nine people dead, according to authorities. The aircraft had taken off from Canela Airport, which is near Gramado, and the crash occurred just a few minutes after departure. The local civil defense department confirmed the incident and reported that the plane was carrying 10 people at the time.



The plane’s trajectory took a tragic turn when it first collided with the chimney of a building before crashing into a nearby furniture store. The force of the crash caused significant damage, and the debris from the plane spread across the area. This catastrophic event resulted in the deaths of nine individuals aboard the plane, while one other person survived the crash but sustained injuries.



In addition to the fatalities on the plane, the crash also caused injuries to people on the ground. Authorities reported that at least 15 others were injured as a result of the impact, and emergency services rushed to the scene to provide medical care. The victims on the ground were taken to local hospitals for treatment, though their conditions were not immediately released.



The crash has raised serious concerns about air safety, especially in a tourist area like Gramado. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash, including examining potential issues with the plane or the conditions surrounding the flight. The local community has been left in shock as they await further details on the tragedy.

MENAFN23122024000045015839ID1109023833