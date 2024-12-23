Punyam Academy Is Excited To Announce Christmas 2024 Discount Offer On Its All E-Learning Courses

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) With over 200 e-learning courses, and hundreds of e-books, Punyam academy a well-known brand in ISO Auditor training and certification, is happy to offer its End of Year 2024 discount offer on Christmas. This unique offer aims to enable professionals, learners, and organizations to improve their abilities and expertise at a lower cost. By providing this one-time chance to its current and potential customers globally, Punyam Academy is adding even more specialness to the joy and celebration that the festival season provides. The festive weeks are a time for self-improvement and fresh starts. Punyam Academy believes that the best Christmas gift one can give to oneself or others is knowledge. This Christmas offer by Punyam Academy will give its customers access to a large selection of excellent online courses designed to satisfy their demands in many fields of learning and training.



Discount Coupon: CHRISTMAS2024P20

Punyam Academy's e-learning courses meet a variety of learning and training demands, whether you wish to expand your understanding of ISO and other international management systems, improve your management system auditing abilities, instrument calibration abilities or investigate new management systems areas. With the 20% discount on any E-learning courses; working professionals, students and other learners can make investments in their future without breaking their finances. This is limited time offer starts from 20th December 2024 for first 100 enrollment, so they are encouraged to take advantage of it and sign up for the courses they choose.



The Christmas offer includes more than 200 courses on management system awareness and certified auditor, ISO lead auditor training and implementer training as well as the particular topics in compliance, auditing, and documentation covering various international standards such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 22000, ISO 15189, ISO 42001, ISO 14065, ISO 27001, ISO 17025, ISO 17020, BRCGS Global standards, FSSC, IFS Food, IATF and much more. Participants get a certificate upon successful completion of e-learning course, which enhances the legitimacy of their professional profiles. Self-paced learning modules offer convenience and flexibility by allowing students to access course materials at any time and from any location. Anyone can use the discount coupon CHRISTMAS2024P20 to take advantage of this offer and advance their profession by enrolling in any of the user's preferred e-learning training courses.



This fantastic offer will be accessible from today onwards and valid till 29th December 2024 - for first 100 users only. Don't miss out this opportunity to develop your abilities and ensure a better future. Punyam Academy's online courses are your key to success whether you're a student, working professional, or an organization looking for training solutions. More than 10000 students in 120+ countries have enrolled and successfully completed Punyam Academy's online courses so far. To know more about the e-Learning courses and to enroll in any course, visit here:



About Punyam Academy

A licensed training provider, Punyam Academy Pvt. Ltd. offers online courses, e-books, PowerPoint presentations, documentation, and KPO services for personnel training, documentation and system compliance audits. They are the leaders in the field of international management system training and e-learning courses. They specialize in sixteen categories and offer more than 200 courses that span more than 50 management systems. More than 8000 students from more than 100 countries have completed the courses, which cover topics like greenhouse gas (GHG) and carbon footprint, AI management system, risk management, food safety, laboratory safety, instrument calibration, SA 8000 auditor training, and more.





