Putin highlights close relations with global leaders, praises Modi's economic policies
Date
12/23/2024 8:32:19 AM
(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir Putin has stressed that he maintains strong connections with various world leaders, specifically naming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping as his friends in Asia.
During his annual year-end press conference on Thursday, Putin was asked which historical or current Political figures he would like to share a cup of tea with. He reflected fondly on former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, ex-French President Jacques Chirac, and former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
In discussing his relationships in Asia, Putin emphasized his strong bonds with China and India, stating, “I have a very warm relationship with the Prime Minister of India… I have people to talk to.”
Earlier this month, Putin praised Modi's leadership for fostering rapid economic growth through policies that prioritize national interests. He noted, “The Indian Prime Minister and [his] government have been creating stable conditions because the leadership is committed to an ‘India first’ policy, and we believe that investments in India are profitable.”
MENAFN23122024000045016755ID1109023885
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.