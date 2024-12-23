Putin highlights close relations with global leaders, praises Modi's economic policies

(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir has stressed that he maintains strong connections with various world leaders, specifically naming Indian Prime Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping as his friends in Asia.



During his annual year-end press conference on Thursday, Putin was asked which historical or current figures he would like to share a cup of tea with. He reflected fondly on former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, ex-French President Jacques Chirac, and former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.



In discussing his relationships in Asia, Putin emphasized his strong bonds with China and India, stating, “I have a very warm relationship with the Prime Minister of India… I have people to talk to.”



Earlier this month, Putin praised Modi's leadership for fostering rapid economic growth through policies that prioritize national interests. He noted, “The Indian Prime Minister and [his] government have been creating stable conditions because the leadership is committed to an ‘India first’ policy, and we believe that investments in India are profitable.”

