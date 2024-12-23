Jordanian FM meets with new Syrian leader, urges for formation of inclusive government

(MENAFN) Jordanian Foreign Ayman Safadi called for the formation of a Syrian that represents all factions during his meeting with Syria’s new leader, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, in Damascus on Monday. Safadi emphasized the need for a comprehensive process to address the ongoing crisis in Syria and urged the United Nations to take an active role in assisting the country. He also reiterated Jordan's commitment to supporting efforts aimed at rebuilding Syria, which has been devastated by years of conflict.



According to Jordan's official Al-Mamlaka TV, the two leaders also discussed areas of cooperation between Jordan and Syria, including trade, border management, humanitarian aid, electricity connections, and security. Safadi highlighted Jordan’s support for the creation of an inclusive government in Syria and the drafting of a new constitution, signaling a broader regional push for stabilization and peace in the country.



Safadi made it clear that Jordan, along with other Arab countries, is committed to supporting Syria’s recovery without external interference. “We agree to support the Syrian people in rebuilding their state,” Safadi stated, reinforcing the region’s position in favor of a sovereign, unified Syria. The meeting underscored the importance of regional cooperation in addressing Syria’s challenges and restoring stability to the country.



On a regional security note, Safadi voiced concerns over Israel's increasing involvement in Syria, warning that such actions could further exacerbate the already tense and volatile situation in the Middle East. The minister’s remarks reflect broader concerns about the impact of external interventions in Syria’s ongoing struggle for peace and stability.

