Traffic accident in southeastern Brazil results in death of over 41

(MENAFN) The death toll from a tragic road accident in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais has risen to 41, according to police reports on Sunday. The accident occurred early Saturday morning in the municipality of Teofilo Otoni, making it the deadliest crash on a Brazilian federal highway since 2008. In addition to the fatalities, at least a dozen people were injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.



Initial investigations revealed that the incident was triggered by a large granite block that fell from a van onto the road. As a result, an oncoming bus collided head-on with the block, causing the bus to catch fire and overturn. A passenger car that was traveling behind the van then crashed into the rear of the bus, compounding the devastation.



Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, and police are currently searching for the driver of the truck involved in the accident. Reports indicate that the truck's driver fled the scene following the crash. Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the individual responsible for the deadly incident.



The tragedy has drawn widespread attention due to its scale, and authorities are continuing to piece together the circumstances surrounding the crash. The incident has sparked renewed calls for improved road safety measures to prevent similar accidents in the future.

MENAFN23122024000045015839ID1109023832