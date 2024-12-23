Ethiopian airlines partners with DRC government to establish air congo

(MENAFN) Ethiopian Airlines, the largest group in Africa and a four-star global airline accredited by Skytrax, has revealed a collaboration with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) government to create Air Congo. The DRC will own a majority stake of 51 percent, while Ethiopian will hold 49 percent and manage the operations of the new carrier.



Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew emphasized the importance of this project, commenting, “The launch of Air Congo is a significant step in our strategic plan to collaborate with African governments and enhance air across the continent.” He highlighted that the initiative intends to improve connectivity for both the DRC and Central Africa, boosting investment, commerce, and tourism, which will support regional socio-economic development.



Air Congo has commenced services within the DRC, operating at seven domestic airports with a fleet of two Boeing 737-800 aircraft, according to Aerospace Global News on Wednesday. The airline offers daily flights from Kinshasa to Lubumbashi, Goma, Kisangani, and Mbuji-Mayi, with additional services to Kalemie and Kolwezi several times a week.



Jean-Pierre Bemba Gombo, the DRC’s Deputy Prime Minister of Transportation, remarked, “The new ‘Air Congo’ is not only a new airline, but also a new breath for the Congolese air sector.”

