Saudi Arabian delegation meets with head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in Damascus

(MENAFN) A Saudi Arabian delegation, led by a royal court advisor, met with Ahmed al-Sharaa, the head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, at the presidential palace in Damascus on Sunday, according to Al-Arabiya TV. The meeting’s details have not been made public, and neither side issued an official statement afterward, leaving the specific discussions under wraps. However, the visit is significant in the context of the shifting environment in Syria, particularly following the downfall of the previous on December 8, 2024.



This engagement is part of a broader trend of increasing high-level contacts between Syria’s new authorities and regional as well as international representatives. These interactions suggest a reassessment of relationships with Damascus, as the country navigates a sensitive political transition. The visit signals a potential change in regional dynamics, with countries reevaluating their positions in light of the evolving situation in Syria.



On the same day as the meeting in Damascus, Saudi Arabia's King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center continued its support efforts in Syria. The center distributed food baskets and hygiene kits to 551 families in Aleppo, northern Syria. This initiative is part of the second phase of a larger humanitarian project designed to assist those affected by the devastating earthquake that struck Syria in early 2024.



The distribution of aid underscores Saudi Arabia’s ongoing commitment to supporting Syria’s recovery. Despite the complex political situation in the country, Saudi Arabia has focused on addressing the humanitarian needs of those impacted by the earthquake. This reflects a broader regional approach of providing tangible assistance while navigating the evolving political landscape.

MENAFN23122024000045015839ID1109023830