Joint statement says global public health risk from H5N1 viruses remains low

(MENAFN) A recent joint assessment by the World Organization (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) has concluded that the global public health risk from influenza A (H5N1) viruses remains low, with infection risks for those in occupational settings ranging from low to moderate. This updated assessment, based on data through December 18, emphasizes that human infections mainly occur through direct contact with infected animals or contaminated environments, with no significant global public health impact despite an increase in cases.



The report also highlighted that animal-to-animal transmission of the virus continues, particularly in regions where effective preventive measures are lacking. This puts farm workers and others in close contact with infected animals at varying levels of risk, depending on local conditions and control efforts in place. While the total number of human infections remains low, it has been noted that such cases are primarily confined to people who work directly with poultry.



In a press briefing on December 17 in Geneva, experts from WHO, FAO, and WOAH provided further insights into the global situation of H5N1. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s expert on emerging diseases, reported that 76 human cases of H5N1 infection had been documented by 2024, with the majority of cases, 61, occurring in the United States among farm workers. Despite the virus still being primarily a poultry disease, there remains concern over its potential for rapid adaptation.



Although human-to-human transmission of H5N1 has not been observed, experts caution that the virus could evolve in the future. As the virus continues to spread among animals, there is ongoing vigilance to monitor any changes that could affect its transmission dynamics or public health risk.

