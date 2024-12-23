Iran's production of alumina powder increases 5 percent in 8 months annually

(MENAFN) Iran's production of alumina powder increased by five percent during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 20 to November 20, according to the Iranian Mines and Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO). The organization reported that Iran produced 159,416 tons of alumina powder during this period, up from 152,293 tons in the same timeframe the previous year.



Alumina, also known as aluminum oxide, is a white, inert, and odorless amorphous material widely used in industrial ceramics. Its versatile properties make it a critical material for a range of industrial applications. From construction materials to fillers, abrasives, and catalysts, alumina’s utility spans numerous sectors, underscoring its significance in manufacturing and engineering.



In mechanical and plant engineering, alumina ceramics are particularly valued for their ability to provide wear and corrosion protection. This makes the material indispensable for equipment and machinery exposed to harsh operating conditions, where durability and longevity are essential.



The particle size distribution of alumina powder is a key factor in determining its application range and quality. Accurately measuring and identifying differences in particle size is therefore crucial for ensuring that the powder meets the specific requirements of various industrial uses. This focus on quality underscores the strategic importance of alumina in Iran’s industrial sector.

