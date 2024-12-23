KRCS Chief Affirms Keenness On Aiding The Palestinian Brothers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- Chairperson of Kuwait Red Crescent Society Ambassador Khaled Al-Maghames on Monday affirmed keenness on offering all kinds of support for the Palestinian brothers particularly the injured.

Ambassador Al-Maghames, in a statement on the heels of a meeting with the State of Palestine Ambassador to Kuwait, Rami Tahboub, said the State of Kuwait has resolve to back the Palestinian brothers since onset of the war, lauding the great efforts exerted by the Kuwaiti official institutions, welfare societies and NGOs to secure medical and relief to help them.

He and the envoy examined during the meeting the KRCS latest efforts in Palestine namely in Gaza and the aid program for the Palestinian people. (end)

