Volcano on Sakurajima in southwestern Japan erupts, sending smoke, ash

(MENAFN) A volcano on Sakurajima, located in Kagoshima Prefecture in southwestern Japan, erupted on Monday, sending plumes of smoke and ash soaring 3,400 meters above the summit crater, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). The eruption occurred at the Minamidake crater at 7:29 a.m. local time (2229 GMT on Sunday). Authorities reported no immediate injuries or damage to buildings following the eruption.



The JMA stated that volcanic smoke from the explosion drifted southeast, prompting weather officials to issue warnings to areas in the affected region to remain vigilant for falling volcanic ash. While the eruption posed no direct threat to nearby communities, precautionary measures were encouraged to minimize potential risks.



The volcanic activity alert level for Sakurajima remains at level three on the JMA’s five-point scale. This classification advises the public to stay clear of the crater, emphasizing the possibility of further eruptions or hazardous conditions near the summit. Officials continue to monitor the situation closely.



Sakurajima, an active composite volcano located in Kagoshima Bay on Kyushu, Japan’s southwestern main island, is known for its frequent eruptions. It features three main peaks: Kitadake, Nakadake, and Minamidake, the latter being the site of Monday's eruption. The volcano has long been a subject of study and close observation due to its activity.

