Iran exports non-oil commodities to UAE valued at USD4.8 billion in 8 months

(MENAFN) Iran exported non-oil goods worth USD4.8 billion to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 20 to November 20, according to Foroud Asgari, head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). The UAE ranked as Iran’s third-largest export destination during this period, highlighting its importance as a key trading partner.



Meanwhile, the UAE also emerged as Iran’s top source of imports, with commodities worth USD13.6 billion exported to Iran during the same eight-month timeframe, Asgari noted. The strong trade flow between the two countries underscores the UAE’s role as a critical supplier of goods to Iran, strengthening bilateral trade ties.



Earlier, the former head of IRICA, Mohammad Rezvanifar, announced that non-oil trade between Iran and the UAE reached USD16.2 billion during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year, ending October 21. He identified the UAE as Iran’s leading trade partner among neighboring countries during this period, reflecting the robust economic interactions between the two nations.



In August, Saif Mohammed al-Zaabi, the UAE Ambassador to Tehran, revealed that over 122,000 Iranian businesspeople are actively operating in the UAE. He emphasized that economic relations between the two countries have grown in recent years, supported by increasing collaboration in sea and air transport. Al-Zaabi also noted that challenges faced by Iranian and Emirati business operators are primarily legal, rather than political, further facilitating opportunities for enhanced trade and cooperation.

