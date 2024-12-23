Manipur Secure Record-Extending 23Rd Rajmata Jijabai Trophy With Win Over Odisha

(MENAFN- IANS) Narainpur, Dec 23 (IANS) Manipur's near-monotonous monopoly over the Senior Women's National Championship remained uninterrupted after they defeated Odisha 1-0 in the final of the Rajmata Jijabai Trophy at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground on Monday.

After a barren first half, defending champions Manipur made sure of taking home the trophy for the 23rd time out of the 29 editions played so far when striker Asem Roja Devi booted in the winner through a jungle of legs off a corner kick in the 55th minute.

Odisha once more had to stay content with the runners-up trophy as it was their sixth defeat in seven finals, all against the ultimate champions Manipur.

Odisha could take pride in restricting the victory margin of the mighty Manipur side to the bare minimum, but some amount of luck too played a role in the scoreline that projected a seesaw battle.

While there is no denying the fact the Odisha defence put up a gallant fight against the rampaging Manipur attack, Odisha were distinctly lucky not to concede at least two more goals.

Manipur, who camped themselves in the Odisha half right from the kickoff, missed the opportunity to take the lead in the fifth minute when they wasted a spot kick.

A handball by Odisha defender Shibani Munda prompted the referee Ruva Devi G to call for a penalty award. Seasoned Ratanbala Devi displayed enough confidence in taking the kick, but it hit the post before coming back to play.

With the Manipur midfielders and forwards swarming all over the Odisha goal area like a unit of trained commandos, the supremacy of the north-eastern state was never in question. Odisha were reduced to playing second fiddle from the beginning, and except for occasional forays, they had not much to say in the Manipur area.

Odisha skipper and livewire of attacks, Pyari Xaxa, was kept under constant check by the alert Manipur defenders thus ending any chance of Odisha even making a serious dent in the rival arena.

But, despite all their overwhelming presence, Manipur were left frustrated by an Odisha defence that firmly believed in promptly clearing the ball whenever faced with the slightest danger. And when they could not, Manipur themselves faltered and fumbled, like one missed by experienced Dangmei Grace from close range.

Finally, the goal came in the 55th minute, it was more of a result of a scramble in the goalmouth than a concrete move. That Roja Devi could put it right through the narrow gap made all the difference in the final.