Heydar Aliyev Palace To Host Concert Timed To Tofig Ahmadov's Centenary

Heydar Aliyev Palace in Baku will host a concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of prominent Azerbaijani musician, clarinetist-saxophonist, conductor, and composer Tofig Ahmadov on December 24.

Azernews reports that the event is organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The concert program will feature the Estrada-Symphony Orchestra of the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater as well as People's Artists of Azerbaijan Natavan Sheykhova, Anvar Sadigov and his "Gaytaghi" ensemble, Salman Gambarov and his Bakustic Jazz band, alongside popular performers Ilhama Gasimova, Aynur Iskandarli, Nigar Jalilova, and Rovshan Gahramanov.

The anniversary evening will cover all facets of Tofig Ahmadov's artistic legacy, putting his renowned works front and center, along with a few hidden gems, some of which will take the stage for the first time in ages.

Moreover, cherished works by outstanding Azerbaijani composers like Uzeyir Hajibayli, Niyazi, Fikrat Amirov, Gara Garayev, Tofig Guliyev, Rauf Hajiyev, and Emin Sabitoglu will be showcased in fresh and creative arrangements.

Tickets are available for purchase at all city box offices and online via the following link .

Tofig Ahmadov was born on February 8, 1924, in Baku. In 1941, he was invited to join the newly formed Estrada-Symphony Orchestra as a clarinettist and saxophonist, with composer Tofig Guliyev serving as its conductor and director.

From 1942 to 1945, he performed with the variety ensemble of the Caspian Fleet. Ahmadov graduated in 1952 from the Azerbaijan State Conservatory, specializing in clarinet within the brass department. The following year, he moved to Moscow, where he joined Edi Rosner's Variety Orchestra, serving as the concertmaster for four years. In 1957, Ahmadov returned to Baku, where he founded the variety orchestra "We Are From Baku," which he led until 1961.

Throughout his career, Ahmadov was a performer, conductor, composer, and organizer of musical events. As a composer, he wrote numerous songs and orchestral pieces, collaborating with poets such as Famil Mehdi, Fikret Goja, Tofig Mutallibov, Rafig Zaka Hendan, and Nusrat Kesemenli.

From 1960 to 1981, Tofig Ahmadov served as the director and head conductor of the Azerbaijan Radio Estrada Orchestra. Initially a brass big band, the orchestra evolved into an Estrada-Symphonic Ensemble when string instruments were added.

Over the years, the orchestra featured renowned artists such as Muslim Magomayev, Shovket Alakbarova, Gulagha Mammadov, Lutfiyar Imanov, Rauf Atakishiyev, Natavan Sheykhova, Ilhama Guliyeva, Rauf Adigozalov, Mobil Ahmadov, Zuleikha Mirismayilova, Yalchin Rzazade, Mubariz Tagiyev, Akif Islamzade, Flora Karimova, Elmira Rahimova, and many others.

The orchestra performed works by notable composers including Rauf Gadzhiev, Said Rustamov, Jahangir Jahangirov, Vasif Adigozalov, Ramiz Mustafayev, Khayyam Mirzazade, Aziz Azizov, Ogtay Kazimi, Ramiz Mirishli, Javanshir Guliyev, Mobil Babayev, Faig Sujaddinov, Eldar Mansurov, Ogtay Radjabov, Musa Mirzayev, Ruhengiz Gasimova, and others.

Ahmadov served as the artistic director and primary conductor of the ensemble until his death on March 23, 1981.