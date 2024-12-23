Heydar Aliyev Palace To Host Concert Timed To Tofig Ahmadov's Centenary

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Heydar Aliyev Palace in Baku will host a concert dedicated to
the 100th anniversary of the birth of prominent Azerbaijani
musician, clarinetist-saxophonist, conductor, and composer Tofig
Ahmadov on December 24.
Azernews reports that the event is organized by
the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.
The concert program will feature the Estrada-Symphony Orchestra
of the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater as well as People's
Artists of Azerbaijan Natavan Sheykhova, Anvar Sadigov and his
"Gaytaghi" ensemble, Salman Gambarov and his Bakustic Jazz band,
alongside popular performers Ilhama Gasimova, Aynur Iskandarli,
Nigar Jalilova, and Rovshan Gahramanov.
The anniversary evening will cover all facets of Tofig Ahmadov's
artistic legacy, putting his renowned works front and center, along
with a few hidden gems, some of which will take the stage for the
first time in ages.
Moreover, cherished works by outstanding Azerbaijani composers
like Uzeyir Hajibayli, Niyazi, Fikrat Amirov, Gara Garayev, Tofig
Guliyev, Rauf Hajiyev, and Emin Sabitoglu will be showcased in
fresh and creative arrangements.
Tickets are available for purchase at all city box offices and
online via the following link .
Tofig Ahmadov was born on February 8, 1924, in Baku. In 1941, he
was invited to join the newly formed Estrada-Symphony Orchestra as
a clarinettist and saxophonist, with composer Tofig Guliyev serving
as its conductor and director.
From 1942 to 1945, he performed with the variety ensemble of the
Caspian Fleet. Ahmadov graduated in 1952 from the Azerbaijan State
Conservatory, specializing in clarinet within the brass department.
The following year, he moved to Moscow, where he joined Edi
Rosner's Variety Orchestra, serving as the concertmaster for four
years. In 1957, Ahmadov returned to Baku, where he founded the
variety orchestra "We Are From Baku," which he led until 1961.
Throughout his career, Ahmadov was a performer, conductor,
composer, and organizer of musical events. As a composer, he wrote
numerous songs and orchestral pieces, collaborating with poets such
as Famil Mehdi, Fikret Goja, Tofig Mutallibov, Rafig Zaka Hendan,
and Nusrat Kesemenli.
From 1960 to 1981, Tofig Ahmadov served as the director and head
conductor of the Azerbaijan Radio Estrada Orchestra. Initially a
brass big band, the orchestra evolved into an Estrada-Symphonic
Ensemble when string instruments were added.
Over the years, the orchestra featured renowned artists such as
Muslim Magomayev, Shovket Alakbarova, Gulagha Mammadov, Lutfiyar
Imanov, Rauf Atakishiyev, Natavan Sheykhova, Ilhama Guliyeva, Rauf
Adigozalov, Mobil Ahmadov, Zuleikha Mirismayilova, Yalchin Rzazade,
Mubariz Tagiyev, Akif Islamzade, Flora Karimova, Elmira Rahimova,
and many others.
The orchestra performed works by notable composers including
Rauf Gadzhiev, Said Rustamov, Jahangir Jahangirov, Vasif
Adigozalov, Ramiz Mustafayev, Khayyam Mirzazade, Aziz Azizov, Ogtay
Kazimi, Ramiz Mirishli, Javanshir Guliyev, Mobil Babayev, Faig
Sujaddinov, Eldar Mansurov, Ogtay Radjabov, Musa Mirzayev, Ruhengiz
Gasimova, and others.
Ahmadov served as the artistic director and primary conductor of
the ensemble until his death on March 23, 1981.
