(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban has blamed illegal migration and EU policies for the deadly attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, on Friday, where a Saudi-born man drove his car into a crowd, killing five and injuring over 200. Speaking at a press conference, Orban expressed his condolences to the victims' families and the German people. He stated that many in Western Europe deny the link between mass migration and but argued that such had not occurred in Europe before the migration crisis.



Orban emphasized the "undeniable" connection between illegal migration and terrorism, calling for Hungary to learn from these incidents to prevent future occurrences. Since the 2015 migrant crisis, Hungary has implemented strict measures to curb migration, including building border fences and rejecting EU refugee quotas, policies that have led to legal challenges, including a €200 million fine from the European Court of Justice this year.



German authorities have detained a 50-year-old Saudi-born psychiatrist, Taleb A., in connection with the attack. The suspect, known for radical anti-Islamic views, has lived in Germany for nearly 20 years. Investigators are considering terrorism as a motive, although no conclusions have been drawn. Saudi Arabia reportedly warned Germany about Taleb A. and requested his extradition on terrorism and human trafficking charges, but no action was taken.



This attack in Magdeburg adds to a series of similar incidents targeting Christmas markets in Europe, echoing concerns about security during the holiday season, following a 2016 attack in Berlin and others in subsequent years.

MENAFN23122024000045015687ID1109023491