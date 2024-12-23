Putin conducts discussions in Moscow with Slovak president

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir met with Slovak Prime Robert Fico in Moscow on Sunday evening. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that while the specific topics of the talks were unclear, they likely involved discussions on Russian gas supplies to Slovakia and other foreign policy issues. The visit had been planned several days in advance, and speculation about the agenda surfaced after Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic suggested Fico would visit Putin on Monday.



Fico, whose is currently negotiating natural gas supplies for 2025, has been vocal in opposing Ukraine's decision not to extend a gas transit agreement with Russia. Slovakia, which relies heavily on Russian energy, could be affected as the agreement expires on December 31. Fico expressed confidence that a solution could be found to maintain gas transit through Slovakia and Ukraine.



A strong critic of Western support for Ukraine, Fico’s government recently halted military aid to Kyiv and called for the lifting of EU sanctions against Russia. He has repeatedly urged for renewed dialogue with Moscow once the conflict ends. Fico, who survived an assassination attempt in May and faced a potential second attack, has faced opposition due to his stance on Ukraine.

