(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Robert Fico’s recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir was in direct response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s opposition to gas transit through Ukraine to Slovakia. Fico explained that Zelensky had rejected the idea of allowing gas to flow to Slovakia and lobbied the EU to impose sanctions on Russia’s nuclear energy sector, which Fico argued could financially harm Slovakia and endanger its nuclear power plants.



Fico emphasized the importance of promoting Slovakia's sovereign policies, noting that EU leaders had been informed about the purpose of his visit. He has been a vocal critic of Western support for Ukraine and has called for the lifting of sanctions against Russia. The two leaders discussed their bilateral relations, the ongoing military situation in Ukraine, and ways to bring about an early peaceful resolution to the conflict.



Fico’s government had previously halted military aid to Ukraine, and the prime minister continues to push for dialogue with Russia. He also accused Zelensky of attempting to bribe him to support Ukraine’s NATO membership bid. With Slovakia’s energy security at risk due to Ukraine’s decision not to renew a gas transit agreement with Russia, Fico stressed the urgency of resolving the gas issue.

MENAFN23122024000045015687ID1109023487