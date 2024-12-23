Trump revives thought of purchasing Greenland

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has reintroduced the idea of the United States acquiring Greenland, emphasizing its importance for national security. Trump had previously proposed purchasing Greenland during his first term, describing it as a significant real estate deal and claiming that the Danish would be willing to sell the island due to the burden it imposes. However, Denmark and Greenland rejected the proposal, leading Trump to cancel a state visit to Copenhagen in 2019.



In a recent post on his TruthSocial platform, Trump reiterated his belief that controlling Greenland is crucial for global freedom and security. He also announced his choice of PayPal co-founder Ken Howery as the US ambassador to Denmark, praising Howery's successful diplomatic tenure in Sweden.



Greenland, though sparsely populated with fewer than 57,000 people, holds significant natural resources, including gold, silver, copper, uranium, and potentially vast oil reserves under its territorial waters. The island's strategic location in the Arctic has become increasingly important as global powers compete for control over resources and shipping routes in the region.

MENAFN23122024000045015687ID1109023482