Musk suggests cognitive examinations for US representatives

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has proposed that the US introduce mandatory mental fitness tests for public officials after a scandal involving an 81-year-old congresswoman, Kay Granger. Reports revealed that Granger, a Texas Republican, had been absent from her duties for six months and was later found to be residing in a nursing home specializing in dementia care. Musk commented on the situation, suggesting that such incidents highlight the need for cognitive assessments for elected officials.



Granger, who announced she would not seek re-election last October, was confirmed to be living at a facility in Fort Worth that treats dementia patients. The controversy sparked a wider debate on whether public officials should undergo mental fitness evaluations. Musk has previously supported the idea of an age limit for politicians, arguing that long-serving leaders inhibit new ideas.



The issue of cognitive tests gained attention during the 2020 presidential election, where both incumbent Joe Biden, 82, and Donald Trump, 78, were scrutinized for their mental acuity. Trump, who passed a cognitive test, boasted about acing it, although critics argued that the test was relatively simple.

MENAFN23122024000045015687ID1109023461