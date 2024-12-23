Jordanian entrepreneurs increasingly turn to artificial intelligence

(MENAFN) Jordanian entrepreneurs are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance their startup operations, recognizing it as essential for growth rather than a luxury. AI is being applied in two main areas: improving management and marketing processes, and integrating AI into the products and services offered by startups. By adopting AI, these entrepreneurs aim to reach a wider audience, improve customer experiences, and refine their offerings, ultimately ensuring the sustainability of their businesses and increasing competitiveness in the global digital marketplace. AI's integration not only boosts innovation but also attracts potential investors, as it demonstrates a company's ability to adapt to evolving technologies and vital sectors.



AI is a set of algorithms and systems designed to replicate human-like intelligence, allowing computers to perform tasks efficiently and accurately. It enables businesses to make data-driven decisions and solve problems without human intervention, offering numerous advantages to companies. Mohammed Al-Amoush, co-founder and CEO of Recorder, an AI-based podcast platform, emphasizes the importance of AI for startups. He sees AI as a critical tool for supporting innovation, improving efficiency, and providing a competitive edge. Al-Amoush highlights how Recorder leverages AI to analyze listener behavior and automate tasks such as audio editing, thus saving time and resources. The company’s platform, Musajjer, simplifies podcast production using AI, reducing costs and enabling more people to create content.



Raed Madanat, an entrepreneurship expert, agrees that AI is crucial for all businesses, especially startups. He notes that AI helps streamline administrative tasks like marketing, content creation, and finance, while also enhancing the core product or service. Madanat stresses the need for startups to adopt AI-driven technologies to remain competitive and ensure long-term success. Ahmed Al-Tawafsha, co-founder of Algebra Intelligence, also supports the widespread adoption of AI. He believes that AI empowers startups to provide innovative solutions that benefit local communities, striking a balance between business growth and societal sustainability. This technology could pave the way for startups to grow into larger companies or even reach the coveted "unicorn" status in the future.

