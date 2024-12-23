Rozgar Mela: New Recruits In Gujarat Thank PM Modi For Appointment Letters

(MENAFN- IANS) Gandhinagar, Dec 23 (IANS) As Prime Narendra Modi distributed appointment letters to newly appointed candidates across the country during the Rozgar Mela, the new recruits from Gujarat thanked PM Modi for giving them an opportunity to serve the nation.

Several of the newly appointed recruits spoke to IANS and expressed their gratitude to PM Modi.

One recruit shared, "After three years of hard work, I've been selected for the Border Security Force (BSF). I am thrilled and want to thank PM Modi for this opportunity."

Another recruit from Gujarat said, "I've been selected for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) after two years of hard work. I am deeply grateful to PM Modi for this opportunity."

A third recruit, who was selected for the State Bank of India (SBI), shared, "It's a great experience to receive my appointment letter through video conferencing. I am incredibly thankful to PM Modi for providing this opportunity."

Another recruit who had long dreamt of joining the military added, "After several years of dedication, I've finally received the opportunity to serve the nation. I am very thankful to PM Modi for making this possible."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi personally congratulated over 71,000 recruits as part of the Rozgar Mela through video conferencing, designed to empower youth through job creation and enhance their role in nation-building.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi congratulated the recruits and their families, saying, "Today marks a new beginning for you. Your hard work has paid off. I met Indian youth and professionals in Kuwait, and now I am interacting with the youth of our nation."

The Prime Minister highlighted the government's efforts to harness India's youth potential, noting, "Through the Rozgar Mela, we are advancing this mission. Over the past ten years, the campaign to provide jobs in government departments and ministries has been ongoing. Today, over 71,000 youth have received their appointment letters."

PM Modi also praised the transparency of the recruitment process, stating, "In the last decade, our government has provided over 10 lakh permanent government jobs, a historic achievement. Unlike previous governments, these appointments are being made with full transparency, ensuring that the youth selected through this process will dedicate themselves wholeheartedly to the nation."

The Rozgar Mela is part of government's broader initiative to prioritize employment generation and provide youth with meaningful opportunities to contribute to the nation-building and secure their futures.