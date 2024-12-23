Jodhpur Rozgar Mela: Minister Shekhawat Urges Youth To Embrace Duty, Respect Heritage

(MENAFN- IANS) Jodhpur, Dec 23 (IANS) Union Culture and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday distributed appointment letters to youth at Jodhpur Rozgar Mela, and encouraged them to move forward with a sense of responsibility.

Over 71,000 select candidates from across the country received appointment letters for jobs at 45 locations.

Shekhawat, who was the chief guest at the 14th Rozgar Mela held at the Border Security Force's Jodhpur Frontier Headquarters, emphasised the importance of a strong sense of duty among youth. He also discussed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-point resolutions, particularly Mission Karmayogi, and highlighted India's remarkable progress on the global stage. Shekhawat called for a balance between development and respect for heritage.

Addressing the youth, Shekhawat spoke about their personal journeys, saying,“We all come from humble backgrounds. Many of you may have gone for coaching or studied away from home, but your parents likely made sacrifices to help you get here. Your mother's support has been vital in your success.” He emphasised that this achievement was not only personal but a collective victory for families and those who have helped them along the way." He urged the youth to remain grateful to the people who supported them.

Shekhawat also praised the Border Security Force for its role in the job fair, noting that the force exemplifies national service by contributing to both the protection of India's borders and the country's social development. As India's first line of defence, the BSF plays an important role in events like this, highlighting its commitment to nation-building beyond its primary duties.

The event was attended by Inspector General of Frontier Headquarters M. L. Garg, Jodhpur city MLA Atul Bhansali, and various officers, along with the young candidates and their families. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who joined the ceremony via video conferencing, also shared words of guidance for the youth. The ceremony was welcomed by Inspector General M. L. Garg.

In Jodhpur, 236 youth received appointment letters, including 116 for the BSF, 8 for the CRPF, 29 for the ITBP, 11 for the SSB, 30 for the CISF, 5 for the Assam Rifles, 13 for the Railways, 13 for the Postal Department, 10 for the SBI, and 1 for Canara Bank.