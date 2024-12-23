13.4 Million Subscribers Requested For Mobile Number Portability In October: TRAI

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) Around 13.45 million subscribers submitted their requests for mobile number portability (MNP) in October this year, taking the cumulative MNP requests from 1,039.11 million at the end of September to 1,052.56 million in October, the data showed on Monday.

Number of active wireless subscribers in October was 1,066.67 million, as per the Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data.

As per the information received from 1,175 operators, the total broadband subscribers stood at 941.47 million at the end of October.

Total wireless subscribers stood at 1,150.42 million at the end of October, thereby registering a marginal monthly decline rate of 0.29 per cent.

Wireline subscribers increased from 36.93 million at the end of September to 37.79 million at the end of October. BSNL, MTNL and APSFL, the three PSUs access service providers, held 23.29 per cent of the wireline market share as on October 31.

As on October 31, the private access service providers held 91.78 per cent market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL had a market share of only 8.22 per cent.

Meanwhile, the number of machine-to-machine (M2M) cellular mobile connections increased from 54.64 million at the end of September to 56.12 million at the end of October.

Bharti Airtel Limited has the highest number of M2M cellular mobile connections 29.08 million with a market share of 51.82 per cent.

The overall tele-density in India stood at 84.69 per cent at the end of September to 84.46 per cent at the end of October.

The urban tele-density stood at 131.31 per cent while rural tele-density at 58.39 per cent during the same period. The share of urban and rural subscribers in total number of telephone subscribers at the end of October were 55.58 per cent and 44.42 per cent, respectively.