First Qatar Airways Flight Since Assad's Fall Lands In Damascus, Carrying Diplomatic Delegation

Doha, Qatar: A Qatar Airways flight lands in Damascus on Monday, December 23, 2024, marking the first international flight from Qatar to land at the Syrian capital's airport since the fall of Bashar Al-Assad's regime.

Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari, Advisor to the Prime and Official Spokesman for the of Foreign Affairs, announced the arrival of HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, heading a high-level official Qatari delegation to Damascus.

Al-Ansari added through his account on X platform that the delegation arrived to hold a series of meetings with Syrian officials, embodying Qatar's firm position in providing all support to their brothers in Syria.