CM Nitish Kumar Embarks On Pragati Yatra From West Champaran, Begins Development Drive In Bihar

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 23 (IANS) Chief Nitish Kumar on Monday began the Pragati Yatra from Valmikinagar in Bihar's West Champaran. This Yatra will mark a significant development drive in the state.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by Cabinet Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and other party leaders, received a warm reception from party workers and local officials upon arrival.

During the yatra, Nitish Kumar will lay the foundation stone for various development projects amounting to Rs 700 crore.

Under the Department's on-grid electricity scheme, the Bihar will do the electrification of remote villages that come under the jurisdiction of Valmikinagar Tiger Reserve (VTR) in Bagaha. The scheme focuses on providing on-grid electricity to 22 villages within the dense forests of VTR.

Approximately 70,000 people, who have remained without electricity since Independence, will benefit from this initiative. An investment of Rs 139 crore has been allocated to the project.

This project introduces underground cabling for power supply, a first for Bihar. The underground cables will traverse the dense forests of VTR, ensuring a smooth and sustainable electricity supply to these remote areas.

The electrification project is expected to be completed within 18 months, significantly transforming the lives of the inhabitants of these villages.

The introduction of underground electricity cabling reflects a forward-thinking approach to infrastructure development in ecologically sensitive regions.

The Pragati Yatra of Nitish Kumar showcases the state's development efforts during his tenure of 20 years.

Around 500 cops have been deployed to ensure safety and security, alongside 150 officers and magistrates.

As per the schedule of Pragati Yatra's first phase, Nitish Kumar will visit West Champaran on December 23. After staying overnight in Valmiki Nagar Tiger Reserve, he will go to East Champaran on December 24. On the occasion of Christmas on December 25, there is no programme. He will visit Sheohar and Sitamarhi on December 26, then Muzaffarpur on December 27 and on December 28, he will visit Vaishali and then return to Patna.