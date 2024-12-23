Seoul: N. Korea Set To Dispatch More Troops, Send Suicide Drones To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The DPRK is likely preparing for an additional deployment of and arms supplies to Russia, possibly including one-way attack drones.

The South Korean military said this on Monday, Ukrinform reports, citing Yonhap .

"A comprehensive assessment of multiple intelligence shows that North Korea is preparing to rotate or increase the deployment of troops (in Russia), while currently supplying 240 millimeter rocket launchers and 170 mm self-propelled artillery," the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

In addition, there are "some signs" that the DPRK is moving to manufacture and supply suicide drones, first unveiled during Kim Jong-un's on-site inspection in November.

Last month, North Korean state media reported that the DPRK leader observed a test of various types of kamikaze drones and called for their full-scale production.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the number of North Korean troops deployed in Russia, in particular in Kursk region, currently does not exceed 12,000.

According to South Korean intelligence, at least 100 North Korean forces stationed in Russia have been killed and another 1,000 have been injured in battles with Ukrainian troops in Kursk region.

