President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To Pope Francis

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan has sent his heartfelt
congratulations to His Holiness Pope Francis and the global
Christian community on the occasion of Christmas,
Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
Your Holiness,
I am delighted to offer my most sincere congratulations and best
wishes to you, and through you, all your fellow Christians on the
occasion of Christmas.
This radiant holiday, which brings a renewed spirit and
symbolizes pure sentiments such as mercy and benevolence, embodies
mutual understanding, support, and unity among people in its very
essence. As an inseparable part of the Azerbaijani society, the
Christian community's celebration of this holiday, as always, with
particular enthusiasm and excitement, is a vivid testament to the
ethnic and cultural diversity and rich traditions of
multiculturalism that prevail in our country.
Azerbaijan is one of the unique destinations where different
civilizations converge, and where, for centuries, a national and
cultural mosaic, along with an atmosphere of tolerance, have
thrived. Representatives of various nationalities and faiths have
coexisted in peace, safety, mutual trust, and respect. We take
pride in all of this and cherish these values as national
treasures. It is no coincidence that, alongside being aligned with
the policies pursued by the Azerbaijani state, the preservation of
friendship between peoples, interfaith harmony, and traditions of
multiculturalism and tolerance are, first and foremost, the natural
way of life for our people.
The Christian community holds a distinctive place in modern
Azerbaijani society. Our Christian citizens, who have settled in
Azerbaijan and lived here as a family for hundreds of years, play a
significant role in the public, political, social, and cultural
life of our homeland, contributing greatly to the prosperity of our
beloved country. Ancient Christian heritage, shrines, churches, and
other places of worship across our territory are protected equally
alongside mosques and synagogues by the Azerbaijani state. In the
meantime, our country plays an active role in preserving Christian
monuments that are considered gems of world cultural heritage, thus
promoting intercultural dialogue.
We are pleased with the established relations between Azerbaijan
and the Holy See. Our bilateral ties are marked by numerous
reciprocal visits, constant contacts, and significant milestones.
It is with satisfaction that I note the upcoming construction of a
second Catholic church in our country, to be built in honor of Pope
John Paul II. This project demonstrates great attention and care
toward our country's Catholic community and symbolizes the high
level of relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See.
Your Holiness,
I want to thank you for contribution to solidification of the
relationship between Azerbaijan and the Holy See, and express my
gratitude for your continued high appreciation of our country's
traditions of multiculturalism and tolerance.
I am confident that the productive cooperation between
Azerbaijan and the Holy See will continue to promote interfaith and
intercultural understanding worldwide, serving the cause of
safeguarding universal values and ensuring solidarity among
people.
I seize this pleasant opportunity to offer my most heartfelt
congratulations on the occasion of your birthday and the upcoming
New Year 2025, and wish you robust health, happiness, and success
in your noble and sacred mission.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 18 December 2024
MENAFN23122024000195011045ID1109023227
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.