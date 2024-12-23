Five Ways To Beat Loneliness This Winter

Author: Christina Victor

(MENAFN- The Conversation) For some people, loneliness can feel overwhelming, especially during winter, but small steps toward connection can make a significant difference. Research shows that micro conversations with strangers can help improve wellbeing and reduce feelings of loneliness.

This explains why in the UK, the new charity Happy to Chat is trying to encourage people to talk to each other when out and about. In Sweden, a similar scheme – the Say Hi campaign – was also launched in winter 2023 to promote small talks among people in their neighbourhoods.

Most studies on the benefits of talking to strangers have focused on younger people, leaving a big question mark over how older adults experience these everyday interactions. Yet, this is a group that could stand to benefit the most. The World Health Organization estimates that one in four older adults face social isolation , which can seriously affect their health, happiness, and even how long they live.

Our research shows that most older people in the UK have a positive attitude towards the idea of small talk when out and about . They see it as being neighbourly, an act of kindness, a way to brighten someone else's day. Popular spots for these chats include bright, public spaces, like shopping centres, garden centres, libraries, community events, university campuses, or even while waiting for public transport.

Feeling confident is important; it's not just about starting a conversation or keeping it going. It's also about feeling safe and in control. That confidence isn't the same for everyone, though. Older women, in particular, were more concerned about potential challenges such as personal safety or dealing with an awkward or uncomfortable chat.

A safe and secure environment can make all the difference in their choice of whether to engage in small talk when out and about. So, it is important that we all make an effort in creating a friendly environment, combating loneliness together through small and meaningful conversations. With that in mind, here are five ways to beat loneliness this winter and build those much needed connections.

1. Join the 'happy to chat' movement

A simple conversation can go a long way in making both you and others feel more connected. The“happy to chat” initiative in the UK encourages people to sit at designated benches or wear 'happy to chat' badges that signal their openness to friendly talks with those passing by. Our research shows that these badges work wonders as ice breakers, making it easier to strike up a conversation. Whether you're at a park, garden centre, café, or on public transport, a little small talk can brighten your day and build a sense of community.

2. Volunteer for a local charity

Giving back not only benefits others but can also create a sense of purpose and connection. Many organisations seek extra hands during the winter, especially for holiday drives, food banks or programmes supporting older people. Volunteering is a great way to meet like-minded people while spreading warmth and joy.

3. Take part in community activities

From Christmas carol singing to craft workshops and winter walks, your local area is probably buzzing with events this season. Joining in these activities is a natural way to socialise and meet new people. Have a look at your community centre or local general practitioners notice boards. Neighbourhood gatherings or shared hobbies make connecting with others feel effortless and fun.

4. Stay active and embrace the outdoors

Exercise has proven mental health benefits , including reducing feelings of loneliness. Bundle up and take a brisk walk in the park, or join a local fitness class or walking group, where you can enjoy the fresh air while having small talks with others. Outdoor winter activities like ice skating may not be everyone's cup of tea, but having a visit to seasonal markets can also provide opportunities to interact with others.

5. Reconnect with friends and family

The holiday season is a perfect time to reach out to loved ones or people you may have lost in touch with . But don't forget that loneliness can be all year around . Drop a postcard to say hello, schedule a call or meet-ups, even if it's just for a quick coffee. If you can't meet in person, virtual gatherings can still help you feel connected and cared for.

What is not recommended?

Although pets can provide companionship , they require long-term commitment, time and care. Getting a pet solely to combat loneliness during the winter isn't a good idea.

Pets are for life, not just for the holiday season , and taking on this responsibility without careful thought can lead to challenges for both you and the animal. Instead, consider alternative ways to connect, like volunteering at an animal shelter or spending time with friends who have pets.

Loneliness can feel overwhelming, especially during winter, but small steps toward connection can make a significant difference. By reaching out to others and engaging in your community, you can transform this season into one of warmth, companionship and joy. Sometimes, all it takes is a simple smile or a friendly conversation to turn someone's day around – including your own.