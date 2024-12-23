CEO Clubs Gala Dinner 2024: A Night Of Glamour, Celebration, Entertainment And Inspiration At Habtoor Palace

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The CEO Clubs hosted a spectacular Gala Dinner at the luxurious Habtoor Palace, under the theme 'The Art of Glamour: Celebrate, Recognize, Inspire'. The event, which was a grand success, gathered almost 200 distinguished guests, including VIPs, and CEO Clubs members, including over 15 diplomats and top corporate leaders together enjoyed an evening filled with celebration, fun, joy, and networking, which showcased a series of unforgettable moments, including a dazzling show, an engaging talent showcase, and a heartfelt ceremony of recognition.











Among the distinguished awardees were guest of honors H.E. Mahmoud Al Burai, Senior Advisor & Chairman of Dubai Land Department & UNDRR Arise UAE, H.E. Dr. Mohammed Saeed AI Kindi, UAE Former Minister & CEO Clubs Advisory Executive Board Member, H.E. Hussain Mohamed Al Mahmoudi, Chairman of Sharjah Research Technology who received the Valuable Contribution and Support Award. Mr. Shakeel Imam, Managing Director of EDMAC Engineering Consultant was honored with the Community Builder Award, and the Joyful Innovator Award was presented to Ms. Gloria Belendez Ramirez, Happiest Ambassador, Villas Xichu Holistic Retreat Center.

The Gala also recognized members such as Mumuso, Adecco, Vin Metal Synergies, Ravian Shipping , ENG, Al Vakil Group, Champion Neon Group, Kousba Flowers, Danube Home, Al Jameel International, Amarnani Tailors, Online DXB, ESPA. The event received tremendous support from Serenity, a rapidly growing global leader in data storage and security solutions.





In her opening address, Ms. Sarah Dong, Managing Partner of CEO Clubs Network, expressed her excitement and gratitude, saying,“Our community is a collective of inspiring leaders, innovators and game changers, each driven by passion and determination, supporting one another towards greater success.” Dr. Tariq Nizami, Founder and CEO of CEO Clubs Network, delivered an inspiring keynote address, reflecting on the organization's two-decade-long journey.“CEO Clubs has grown significantly over the years, and we are deeply grateful to everyone who has contributed to our success. It is the support, collaboration, and shared vision of all of you that have made this milestone possible,” said Dr. Nizami.