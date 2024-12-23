Chairman Of Kuwaiti Nationality Investigation Cmte Holds Open Meeting Wed.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior and the Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the Investigation of Kuwaiti Nationality, Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, will hold an open meeting on Wednesday with editors-in-chief of daily newspapers and heads of public welfare societies at 10:30 AM at Seif Palace.

The interior said in a statement to KUNA on Monday that the meeting aims to clarify the most prominent features of the new Kuwaiti Nationality Law amendments and discuss the files of dual and "forged Kuwaiti nationals" who acquired it based on fraud, false statements or incorrect certificates according to Article (21) and the files of Article Eight (wives of Kuwaitis).

It added that the open meeting will be attended by a number of relevant ministers and members of the Supreme Committee for the Investigation of Kuwaiti Nationality. (end)

