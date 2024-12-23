Kuwait Premier Receives Visiting Omani Official

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, with attendance of the Minister of Commerce and Khaleefa Al-Ajeel, received on Monday the visiting Oman's Minister of Commerce, Industry and Promotion, Qais bin Mohammad Al-Yusuf. The Omani official is in Kuwait along with a delegation to attend the Kuwaiti-Omani Economic Forum. (end rk

