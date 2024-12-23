Kuwait Premier Receives Visiting Omani Official
Date
12/23/2024 7:12:13 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, with attendance of the Minister of Commerce and industry Khaleefa Al-Ajeel, received on Monday the visiting Oman's Minister of Commerce, Industry and investment Promotion, Qais bin Mohammad Al-Yusuf.
The Omani official is in Kuwait along with a delegation to attend the Kuwaiti-Omani Economic Forum. (end
rk
MENAFN23122024000071011013ID1109023532
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.