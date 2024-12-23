Gaza's winter from joy to struggle

(MENAFN) In Gaza, winter used to be a popular season. It was believed to bring "baraka" and "khayr," or benefits and goodness. In order to escape the summer heat, both adults and children eagerly anticipated the approach of the chilly season.



When it eventually started to rain, kids would run out into the streets and start singing happily “Shatti ya doniya shatti, wa arawi kul al-aradi, li-yazraa al-falah khokh wa roman wa tufah” – “Rain, world, rain and in order for peasants to grow apples, pomegranates, and peaches, all areas must be watered.



The rains were a boon to Gaza, which was suffering from a shortage of water. After greeting them, farmers would begin getting ready for the upcoming growing season. Vegetables including spinach, lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, and fruit like oranges, kiwis, persimmons, and strawberries would be abundant in the markets.



Rainy days are a time for city inhabitants to unwind at home, cuddling under warm blankets or sipping tea or "sahleb," a sweet beverage made with milk, starch, coconut shreds, and nuts, while gathered around a fire.



