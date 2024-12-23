BGT: We Are Seeing A Master At Work; I Take My Hat Off To Him, Says Abbott On Bumrah

(MENAFN- IANS) Melbourne, Dec 23 (IANS) Australia fast-bowler Sean Abbott was effusive in his praise for Jasprit Bumrah, saying that the current generation is seeing a master at work, adding that his unusual action being never tinkered is a big blessing.

In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy currently locked at 1-1, Bumrah has picked an impressive 21 wickets, while averaging 10.9, making him the leading wicket-taker overall in the five-match series.

"He has any delivery on tap, the accuracy, the pace. He just ticks all the boxes, session after session. There's not been one time when he's bowled in this series where he hasn't been putting pressure on the Australian batsmen. I take my hat off to him, it's been unreal. We're seeing a master at work."

"Maybe it was a good thing he never had it coached out of him. He just remained Jasprit Bumrah for his whole life so far and his whole career. We all get to witness (his bowling) ... he's one of the greatest we've seen. At this level you want to take on the best at their best. I'm pretty glad he didn't change, because we get to experience something different," said Abbott to reporters at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The uncapped Abbott, who earned a recall to Australia's Test squad for the last two matches, said he is relishing the chance to share the dressing room with Australia's first-choice pace attack of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Scott Boland.

"Anyone who comes into the side, they always have this growth mindset even when they've been playing Test cricket for however many years. I'm very lucky that whenever those guys have come back to play for NSW ... or I've been on tour for Australia or especially this week, they're so good with their time, to help those around them."

"They're pretty invested in the journey of those around them ... they're busy cricketers, there's a lot of pressure on the guys to go out and do their job. Obviously if I'm not getting a game, it's a good thing for the team because it means we're at full strength and the guys are feeling quite good at the moment."

"While it's my dream to play Test cricket for Australia, I'm pretty realistic that these guys who are playing, are doing a pretty amazing job. I really want to be the one out there contributing ... (but) I'm dealing with some generational cricketers."

Abbott signed off by being excited about what teenage opener Sam Konstas can offer to the Australia Test team if he gets to make his debut in the Boxing Day Test starting on Thursday.

“If he gets the chance to play, turn the stump mics up when he's at short leg because he's got some good banter. He's a funny young kid, and I'm looking forward to seeing how he goes about it if he gets an opportunity.”

“(He was) just getting into blokes about being scared, as I would be if Starcy (Mitchell Starc) was bowling fast thunderbolts. It wouldn't matter if it's Rohit (Sharma) or me batting there, it'll be exactly the same. You're in for some entertainment.”

“The way he approaches the game, it doesn't bother him who he's up against, whether its guys like Marcus Harris and Pete Handscomb who've got a fair bit of experience, but he was pretty unfazed ... it's probably his most admirable attribute.”