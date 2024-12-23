New Standards Set By Vivo With Latest Flagship - The Vivo X200 Pro Smartphone Launch

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

vivo announced the global launch of its latest flagship model the X200 Pro – Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400. The X200 Pro marks a significant leap forward in technology, boasting groundbreaking advancements in telephoto capabilities jointly developed with ZEISS, unparalleled performance from battery life to durability, and a sleek, sophisticated design.

“The X200 Pro is designed for those seeking top-tier performance,” said Luke Yuan, General Manager of vivo GCC.“Whether for photography, gaming, or exceptional design, it pushes smartphone boundaries, empowering users to capture and experience the world in new ways.”

It redefines the boundaries of smartphone photography with powerful upgrades to the vivo ZEISS Co-engineered Imaging System, integrating hardware and software advancements to deliver versatile photography capabilities & features a 50 MP ZEISS True Color Main Camera, 200 MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera, and 50 MP Ultra Wide-Angle Camera. Its main camera uses the advanced vivo × Sony LYT-818 Sensor with a 1/1.28-inch size and 22 nm process for superior imaging. The 200 MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera enhances long-range and low-light shooting, offering six telephoto modes: HyperZoom, Macro, Portrait, Nightscapes, and Sunset.

Enhanced Photography and Videography Capabilities for Outstanding Performance

The vivo X200 Pro features an upgraded Super Landscape Mode for capturing stunning nature shots, with Atmospheric and Soft Styles, Panorama, Long Exposure, and ZEISS perspective correction in one portal. Its 4K HDR Cinematic Portrait Video enables high-quality footage in backlit conditions, while 4K 120 fps recording and Dolby Vision at 4K 60 fps offer cinematic slow-motion and vibrant clarity.

Unrivalled Performance Inside and Out

The vivo X200 Pro available in the captivating color of Titanium Gray features vivo's Dual Flagship Chip, combining the V3+ Imaging Chip and MediaTek Dimensity 9400 for enhanced imaging and performance, with a second-gen CPU and 12-core GPU for top-tier gaming. It offers a 6000mAh battery, 90W FlashCharge, Wireless FlashCharge, and a display with 4500 nits brightness, UltraMotion Dynamic Frame Rate, and 2160 Hz PWM dimming for smooth, flicker-free visuals. Powered by Funtouch OS 15, it delivers a refreshed design, smoother performance, and Google AI features like Gemini Assistant.

Redefined by Telephoto Photography: A New Phase of vivo VISION+ Mobile PhotoAwards

vivo and ZEISS proudly launched the 2025 VISION+ Mobile PhotoAwards alongside the launch of the X200 Pro. This year's Awards updates the Macro category into a new Telephoto & Macro category, venturing into the new frontiers of mobile telephoto photography for boundless creative expression.

This year's Awards features six different entry categories, covering Portrait, Photo Series, Landscape, Night, Motion, and Telephoto & Macro.

The vivo X200 Pro will be available in 512 GB, starting at 4499 AED & Customers in UAE can buy the vivo X200 Pro now at vivobuy with the online exclusive X200 pro gift box included a vivo TWS, and a car charger; along with easy 4 interest-free instalments'

About vivo

vivo is a technology company focused on design-driven value, smart devices, and intelligent services, aiming to connect humans with the digital world. Guided by core values like Benfen*, user-orientation, and team spirit, vivo pursues sustainable growth to become a world-class corporation. Its intelligent manufacturing network produces nearly 200 million smartphones annually. Operating in over 60 countries, vivo serves more than 500 million users worldwide.

*“Benfen” is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

