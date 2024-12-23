Fujitsu Drives Chemical Industry Logistics DX With Participation In Joint Logistics Demonstration

(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Fujitsu drives chemical logistics DX with participation in joint logistics demonstration Supporting data standardization through provision of a common logistics data conversion service

KAWASAKI, Japan, Dec 23, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it participated as an observer in a joint logistics demonstration project conducted from September to December 2024 in the Kanto and Tokai regions in Japan. This project, aimed at realizing a physical internet, was led by the of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism with the Chemicals Working Group(1 ) in the Physical Internet Realization Council(2 ) . Fujitsu contributed by providing a common data platform using its Fujitsu Unified Logistics offering. This facilitated the integration of various data related to logistics operations from participating companies in the Chemicals Working Group, including loading rates and CO2 emissions. Fujitsu Unified Logistics conforms to the Logistics Information Standards(3 ) of the“Cross-ministerial Strategic Innovation Promotion Program (SIP) Smart Logistics Service” project implemented by Japan's Cabinet Office.

Realizing a physical internet requires standardization of logistics and business flow data within the supply chain. Fujitsu leveraged the hub functionality of its offering which collects, standardizes, converts, and stores diverse logistics data formats to integrate logistics data from both shippers and logistics providers. Data formats, previously managed individually by each company, such as the number of data items and digits, were converted and standardized to conform to the Logistics Information Standards and stored in a logistics database. Furthermore, using the KPI evaluation and analysis functions of the platform, and with analysis from logistics experts, simulations were conducted to calculate the effectiveness of joint delivery. The results of the demonstration project are detailed in the Chemicals Working Group press release.

Details of the Demonstration Project

Physical Internet Realization Council's Chemicals Working Group Runs Demonstration Test to Find Effects of Joint Logistics - Pursuing the creation of a DX-based joint logistics platform



Overview of the initiatives

Fujitsu considers resolving logistics challenges a company-wide initiative contributing to its group materiality of promoting a supply chain. To address logistics challenges in Japan, Fujitsu has played a leading role in the“Cross-ministerial Strategic Innovation Promotion Program (SIP) Smart Logistics Service,” demonstrating a history of consistent achievement from technology development to the construction of logistics and business flow data platforms and social implementation.

Furthermore, under its Fujitsu Uvance business model, which addresses societal challenges, Fujitsu is pursuing a Trusted Society initiative to protect people's lives and create a prosperous and sustainable regional society while respecting the regional environment. By providing "Fujitsu Unified Logistics" to standardize logistics data, Fujitsu aims to achieve efficient operations, maximize transport capacity, and reduce CO2 emissions, thereby creating a resilient and sustainable logistics system.



Figure 1. Fujitsu's initiatives in Joint Logistics



(1) Chemicals Working Group:

Established in June 2023 as the fourth industry working group of the Physical Internet Realization Council. Comprising 78 organizations (77 companies, 1 university as of December 2024), primarily shippers and logistics providers. Observers include relevant departments from Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, and the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, as well as the Japan Chemical Industry Association and the Japan Petrochemical Industry Association: Professor Yuji Yano, Ryutsu Keizai University (Dean, Faculty of Distribution and Logistics Systems) (President, Japan Logistics Society)Secretariat: Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Tosoh Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc.

December 20, 2023 Announcement: Voluntary action plan to improve the appropriateness and productivity of logistics related to chemical products (in Japanese)

(2) Physical Internet Realization Council:

Established in October 2021 by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism to formulate a roadmap for realizing a physical internet in Japan.

(3) Logistics Information Standards:

Formulated and published in October 2021 by Japan's Cabinet Office's“Cross-ministerial Strategic Innovation Promotion Program (SIP) Smart Logistics Service”, following discussions with industry stakeholders. The utilization of the Logistics Information Standards ( (in Japanese)) is also included in the "Physical Internet Roadmap" that was formulated in March 2022 and compiled by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. The use of these standards is expected to lead to increased efficiency in logistics by reducing the cumbersome adjustments and running costs associated with differing data among companies, lowering system-related costs, and facilitating the development of services such as joint transportation and joint storage through data unification.



