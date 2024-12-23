Titan OS Partners With CNN For The Launch Of Two FAST Channels

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CNN Fast will be available across UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway and CNN International in UK and Germany

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Titan OS S.L. (Titan OS), the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, has announced its partnership with CNN International Commercial to expand its content offering with two new channels from one of the most trusted names in news. CNN Fast will be available across UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway and the CNN International channel can be watched in UK and Germany.

Titan OS's channel lineup is currently accessible on Philips smart TVs powered by its operating system and on selected Sony's Android TVs, where it offers a curated selection of high-quality channels.

CNN Fast introduces a dynamic way to enjoy trusted, high-quality news content in a quick-paced format. This curated channel features short-form videos on international news stories, market updates, entertainment highlights, sports coverage and environmental issues. With clips ranging from three to six minutes, CNN Fast offers a swift and efficient way for viewers to stay informed.

CNN International delivers the best in global news coverage with its unique and award-winning reporting, newsgathering and live programming including current affairs and a wide range of business, travel, and technology features shows designed to inform and engage audiences worldwide.

CNN arrives on Titan OS as viewers turn their attention to some of the biggest stories of the year, starting in January with the US Presidential Inauguration and The World Economic Forum in Davos.

Judith Díaz, Content Partnerships Director at Titan OS, stated: "The news genre continues to be one of the top-performing categories on FAST. The launch of CNN marks a significant milestone in our channel lineup, enhancing our news offering with the addition of both CNN International and CNN Fast. It joins an already robust selection of leading local, national, and international broadcasters, including Euronews, Bloomberg, France 24, and the recently launched Actualidad 360, featuring programming curated by Europe's top news agencies.”

Humphrey Black, Vice President, Distribution, CNN International Commercial, said:“It is great to reach new audiences on Titan OS who can now keep informed with CNN International's renowned global reporting and breaking news around the clock. Those who prefer shorter updates can enjoy CNN Fast's quick-paced insights covering everything from global events and business to the latest lifestyle news. We're excited to offer different ways for viewers to watch CNN content across Europe.”

The channels are seamlessly integrated into Titan OS's Electronic Programme Guide (EPG) and intuitive homepage navigation tools, making it easier for viewers to discover and enjoy premium content while reducing search time.

About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels.



About CNN International Commercial

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) is responsible for the business operations of CNN's properties outside of the United States. All commercial activities for brands such as CNN International, CNN Arabic, CNN Style and CNN Business are aligned within the division. This encompasses advertising sales, sponsorship partnerships, commercial content development, content sales, brand licensing, distribution and out-of-home operations, business development and marketing for the world's leading international news provider.

CNNIC is a recognised industry leader in international advertising sales and its use of award-winning commercial content, produced through its Create unit and driven by its advanced data usage and digital capabilities, has resulted in strong and enduring partnerships with many of the world's most recognised brands.

Its Content Sales and Licensing unit has relationships with more than 1,000 affiliates ranging from licensing the CNN brand through to content supply contracts as well as offering consultancy services.

​​​​​​​For more information visit .

