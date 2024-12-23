Orban: Hungary negotiates to keep gas flowing through Ukraine

(MENAFN) Hungarian Primer Viktor Orban has stated that Budapest is in negotiations with Russia and Ukraine on keeping open exchange through Ukraine nevertheless its Russian gas imports recently come through the Turkstream pipeline. Orban stated this at a meeting on Saturday, Ukrinform declared, citing a news agency.



"We are now trying the trick ... that what if the gas, by the time it enters the territory of Ukraine, would no longer be Russian but would be already in the ownership of the buyers. So the gas that enters Ukraine would no longer be Russian gas but it would be Hungarian gas," Orban declared.



Orban announced discussions were continuing and it was not known whether the Russian allies and Ukraine would approve that, but Hungary would not surrender the Ukraine transit ways for gas.



Hungary recent year input some 7.5 billion cubic meters of Russian gas through the Turkstream pipeline and extra amounts through Romania. It also has local production of approximately 1-1.5 billion cubic meters of gas, Orban announced.



