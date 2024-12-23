Orban: Hungary negotiates to keep gas flowing through Ukraine
Date
12/23/2024 3:48:52 AM
(MENAFN) Hungarian Primer Viktor Orban has stated that Budapest is in negotiations with Russia and Ukraine on keeping open gas exchange through Ukraine nevertheless its Russian gas imports recently come through the Turkstream pipeline. Orban stated this at a meeting on Saturday, Ukrinform declared, citing a news agency.
"We are now trying the trick ... that what if the gas, by the time it enters the territory of Ukraine, would no longer be Russian but would be already in the ownership of the buyers. So the gas that enters Ukraine would no longer be Russian gas but it would be Hungarian gas," Orban declared.
Orban announced discussions were continuing and it was not known whether the Russian allies and Ukraine would approve that, but Hungary would not surrender the Ukraine transit ways for gas.
Hungary recent year input some 7.5 billion cubic meters of Russian gas through the Turkstream pipeline and extra amounts through Romania. It also has local production of approximately 1-1.5 billion cubic meters of gas, Orban announced.
MENAFN23122024000045016953ID1109022895
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.