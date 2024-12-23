Slovenia demands to exclude Israel from Eurovision 2025 over onslaught in Gaza

(MENAFN) Slovenia has officially requested that Israel be excluded from the Eurovision 2025 song competition due to its ongoing military actions in Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023. The country submitted a formal request to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the organization responsible for overseeing the Eurovision event. Slovenia's request stems from its opposition to Israel's conduct during the ongoing conflict, which it views as a violation of international law.



According to Israeli media reports, Slovenia has made it clear that if the EBU does not accept its request to exclude Israel from the contest, it may choose to withdraw from the competition as a form of protest. This move comes amid rising tensions regarding Israel's actions in Gaza and the broader geopolitical implications of the conflict.



Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar commented on December 19, drawing a comparison between the wars in Gaza and Ukraine. She stated that both Israel and Russia had violated the UN Charter through their military actions, but she emphasized that Israel's actions in Gaza were of a much larger scale. The president's comments reflect the growing discontent with Israel's policies on the international stage.



The situation highlights the political and diplomatic challenges surrounding international events like Eurovision, where countries sometimes use the platform to voice their stances on global issues. Slovenia’s request to the EBU has added a new layer of complexity to the upcoming competition, with potential ramifications for the contest’s political landscape.

