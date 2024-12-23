Moi Reminds Against Allowing Kids In Front Seats Of Moving Vehicles

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Interior (MoI) has issued a reminder to the public emphasising the importance of ensuring the safety of children under the age of 10 by preventing them from sitting in the front seat of moving vehicles.

The Ministry on its X yesterday referenced Clause 3, Article 55 of the Traffic Law, which states: 'Not to allow children under the age of ten to sit in the front seats of the vehicle while it is on the move.'

“Your vigilance not to allow children under the age of 10 to sit in the front seat of the vehicle while it is in motion enhances their safety,” MoI said.



Parents and guardians have been urged to follow these important guidelines to ensure the safety of their young passengers.

Using appropriate child restraint systems, such as car seats or booster seats, and ensuring children sit in the back seats of the vehicle, can significantly enhance their safety while travelling.

To support these efforts, the Ministry of Public Health has selected the Hamad International Training Center (HITC) of Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) to lead the Qatar Child Passenger Safety Program (QCPS), a national initiative dedicated to improving children's safety in vehicles.

A collaborative team of experts from various organizations, including the Ministry of Public Health, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Interior, Traffic Department, Road Safety Committee, HMC, Sidra Medicine, Primary Health Care Corporation, ConocoPhillips, and Qatar University, is working together to implement the programme.

As part of this initiative, HITC has established a car seat check station called Ghalai, which translates to“my precious.” The Ghalai station is currently operational at the Women's Wellness and Research Center (WWRC) and at Sidra Medicine.

HITC also developed a full training to certify Child Passenger Safety (CPS) technicians and ensure they receive the most updated international car seat standard and best practice.

Reports indicate that road traffic accidents are the leading cause of death across all age groups in Qatar, with a particularly high impact on young people. Each year, nearly 200 individuals, including children, lose their lives in car accidents, and around 800 others sustain serious injuries that require hospitalization or surgery. HMC's Trauma Center, Ambulance Service, and Emergency Departments treat hundreds of children annually who are injured due to improper or lack of restraint in vehicles.