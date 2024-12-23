Turkish foreign minister declares start of hopeful, new relationship with Syria

(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan announced on Sunday that his trip to Syria marked the start of a new and aspirant era for its citizens.



Fidan posted on his X social account information of the conference at the beginning of the day with Ahmed al Sharaa, the chief of the recent Syrian government, in Damascus.



“This visit, which we are making after many years, will be the first step of a new, hopeful era for the people of Syria,” he announced.



Fidan stressed that Türkiye, under Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government, has stayed dedicated to assisting the Syrian individuals. He underlined that Türkiye would pursue to help Syria in different aspects, saying the nation’s ability to assist whenever it is needed.



"Our priority for Syria is to ensure stability and security in the country, eliminate terrorism, reach national reconciliation, achieve economic development and create the conditions that will enable Syrians, who have been separated from their country for years, to return to their homeland,” he stated.



