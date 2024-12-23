Pakistan Defense Minister Called Sultan Mahmood Ghaznavi A 'Thief' And 'Plunderer'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) In a controversial statement, Khawaja Asif, Pakistan's Defense Minister, has referred to Sultan Mahmood Ghaznavi, the powerful of the Ghaznavid dynasty, as a“thief” and“plunderer.”

In a television interview, the Pakistani official claimed that Sultan Mahmod Ghaznavi invaded India with the intention of“stealing and plundering” and would return with spoils from his conquests.

Khawaja Asif also mentioned that Sultan Mahmood Ghaznavi is mistakenly considered a hero in Pakistan, but he personally does not view him as one.

These controversial remarks by the Pakistani Defense Minister have sparked reactions from social media users and officials from Afghanistan's previous government.

Amrullah Saleh, a senior official of the former Afghanistan government, described Khawaja Asif's remarks as a result of Pakistan's“identity crisis.”

According to him,“These thoughtless statements reflect Pakistan's identity crisis, a sense of historical inferiority, and a historical void.”

Sultan Mahmood Ghaznavi, the most powerful king of the Ghaznavid dynasty, expanded the empire's boundaries significantly with his conquests in India.

The comments made by Khawaja Asif have stirred a debate about the historical legacy of Sultan Mahmood Ghaznavi, a figure of great significance in both Afghan and regional history. While some may view the Sultan's actions as those of a conqueror, others may see them as part of the historical narrative of cultural exchange and power struggles in the region.

This exchange also highlights the continuing tensions and the complex historical relationships between Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India, where national identities are often shaped by the reinterpretation of past events. Moving forward, these discussions may influence how historical figures and events are portrayed in the context of contemporary politics.

