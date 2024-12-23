Sachet, Parampara Become Parents To Baby Boy

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Singers and composers Sachet–Parampara have welcomed their first bundle of joy, a baby boy.

The couple posted a reel featuring a video montage on a collaborative post on Instagram to make the announcement.

The video montage showed their baby's tiny hands and feet. The clip ended with“The heart of Sachet-Parampara has arrived! It's a Boy!”

For the background, the couple used their song“Maiyya” from“Do Patti” starring Kriti Sanon and Kajol.

The couple captioned the post:“With The Blessings Of Mahadev We are overjoyed to announce the arrival of our precious baby boy . We Seek your blessings and Good Wishes In this Beautiful Time Namah: Parvati Pataye har har mahadev. Jai Mata Di.”

Sachet–Parampara are known for their work in Hindi films including Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bhoomi, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Kabir Singh, Tanhaji and Jersey.

They started their journey together in singing with "Subah Ki Train" picturised on Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar from the 2017 film“Toilet: Ek Prem Katha,” a comedy drama directed by Shree Narayan Singh. The film campaigns to improve sanitation conditions in India, with an emphasis on the eradication of open defecation, which, before the Swachh Bharat mission, was still a problem, especially in rural areas.

The two Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur were born in Darbhanga, Bihar and Delhi respectively in 1989 and 1992 respectively. After becoming finalist of India's first season of reality show The Voice India in 2015, the duo was formed the following year.

They got married in November 2020.

The two also gained the spotlight for their music video "Chhor Denge" which was viewed in YouTube as of August 2024 more than 486 million times.