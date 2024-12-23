German government says Saudi Arabia warned them from the suspect of Christmas market assault

(MENAFN) German stated on Sunday that Saudi Arabia had cautioned them about Taleb Al-Abdulmohsen, the suspect in the Magdeburg Christmas market assault that murdered five individuals and wounded more than 200, in line with reports.



Holger Muench, chief of the Criminal Office (BKA), said to ZDF that the warning was received in November 2023, and measures were initiated in reply.



The police in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhaltthen performed suitable investigative proceedings, he also said. Muench explained that the suspect had also threatened the public servants. “He also had various contacts with the authorities and made insults and even threats. But he was not known when it came to acts of violence,” Muench stated.



Meanwhile, Germany’s Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (Bamf) stated it was also cautioned about the suspect prior to the assault on the Magdeburg Christmas market. The warning was received by social media channels in late summer in the previous year, the Bamf posted on X.



MENAFN23122024000045016953ID1109022425